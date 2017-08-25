La Loche school shooting: final submissions at sentencing hearing for teen

Final submissions are scheduled Friday at the sentencing hearing for a teenager who shot and killed four people and injured seven others at a home and a high school in northern Saskatchewan.

The teen pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in the January 2016 shooting in La Loche.

The hearing is to determine whether the teen is sentenced as an adult or a youth – he cannot be named because he was just shy of his 18th birthday when the shootings occurred.

He could get six years of custody and four years probation if sentenced as a youth but faces a life sentence as an adult.

Some victims have already told court that the teen should be sentenced as an adult because of the severity of his crimes.

In June, the teen apologized to those who died, those who survived and their families.