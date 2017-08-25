Crime
August 25, 2017 9:52 am
Updated: August 25, 2017 9:53 am

Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering wife in court for 2nd day to seek bail

By Web Producer  Global News

(Dec. 3, 2016) Mohammed Shamji has been charged with first-degree-murder and made his first court appearance at Old City Hall. Erica Vella reports.

A A

A Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Dr. Elana Fric is appearing in court for the second straight day to seek bail.

Fric’s body was found in a suitcase on Dec. 1, 2016 in Kleinburg, Ont., after a local resident walking on a bridge near the West Humber River notified police.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Friend of Elana Fric-Shamji remembers fear after Toronto doctor went missing

Dr. Mohammed Shamji was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 40-year-old wife the following day.

Fric worked at the Scarborough and Rouge Hospital as a family doctor and was last seen on the night of Nov. 30.

READ MORE: Publication ban on slain Toronto doctor challenged on social media with #SayHerName

Police believe she was killed in the family home in Toronto’s north end, where Shamji and her husband Mohammed both lived with their three children.

Shamji worked as a neurosurgeon at Toronto Western Hospital and was also a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

The details of the bail proceedings are under a publication ban.

With a file from Adam Miller

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bail Hearing
Elana Fric
First Degree Murder
Homicide
Mohammed Shamji
neurosurgeon
Scarborough and Rouge Hospital
Toronto Western Hospital

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News