Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering wife in court for 2nd day to seek bail
A Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Dr. Elana Fric is appearing in court for the second straight day to seek bail.
Fric’s body was found in a suitcase on Dec. 1, 2016 in Kleinburg, Ont., after a local resident walking on a bridge near the West Humber River notified police.
Dr. Mohammed Shamji was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 40-year-old wife the following day.
Fric worked at the Scarborough and Rouge Hospital as a family doctor and was last seen on the night of Nov. 30.
Police believe she was killed in the family home in Toronto’s north end, where Shamji and her husband Mohammed both lived with their three children.
Shamji worked as a neurosurgeon at Toronto Western Hospital and was also a faculty member at the University of Toronto.
The details of the bail proceedings are under a publication ban.
