COMMENTARY: Mike Duffy’s revenge

The day that Mike Duffy walked out of that Ottawa courtroom a free man in April of 2016, we all knew that the story was far from over and yesterday, the latest chapter in the Duffy saga began.

Duffy is suing the federal government and the Senate to the tune of close to $8 million for lost wages, pain and suffering and a long list of other ramifications from the long, arduous legal ordeal.

Neither the government nor the Senate have responded yet but conventional wisdom suggests that Duffy has a pretty good case.

He was booted out of the Senate and had his salary and benefits cut off before he was even charged with an offence, let alone convicted.

And I don’t think too many people would disagree with the assertion that Duffy’s reputation is in tatters.

That said, is Duffy entitled to that kind of money?

While the court ruled that Duffy’s actions were not illegal, many people felt that he acted in an unethical and cavalier fashion with taxpayers’ money.

The Duffy trial exposed a sense of entitlement in the Senate and some disturbing political manipulation in the Prime Minister’s Office.

No one comes out of this looking good, but for being victimized by the very political system he was part of, Duffy will likely walk away with a cheque with a lot of zeros on it.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News.