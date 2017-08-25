Man struck and killed by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end late Thursday.

Police and paramedics were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Clintwood Gate area, north of Lawrence Avenue East, at around 11:30 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesman told Global News the man died at the scene.

Fatal pedestrian struck at Victoria Park Av & Greylawn Cres (north of Lawrence Av). Victim pronounced dead on scene. Road closed. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/IDdKc8Oq74 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 25, 2017

The driver of the vehicle may have left the scene of the collision, a police spokesman said early Friday morning.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Victoria Park Ave and Clintwood Gt, report of a pedestrian struck, no info on severity of injuries #GO1535587 ^cb — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 25, 2017