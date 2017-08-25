Man struck and killed by vehicle in Toronto’s east end
A A
Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end late Thursday.
Police and paramedics were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Clintwood Gate area, north of Lawrence Avenue East, at around 11:30 p.m.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesman told Global News the man died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle may have left the scene of the collision, a police spokesman said early Friday morning.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.