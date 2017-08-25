Man walks into downtown Toronto hospital with serious injuries following stabbing
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing on Thursday night that left a man with serious injuries.
Police reported around 9:30 p.m. that a man walked into Toronto General Hospital at University Avenue and Gerrard Street West.
The victim is believed to be in his 20s.
Constable Craig Brister told AM640 at 10:45 p.m. they were still working to confirm the scene of the stabbing.
No further details have been released.
