August 25, 2017 5:12 am

Man walks into downtown Toronto hospital with serious injuries following stabbing

Toronto police said a man walked into a downtown hospital with serious stab wounds Thursday evening.

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing on Thursday night that left a man with serious injuries.

Police reported around 9:30 p.m. that a man walked into Toronto General Hospital at University Avenue and Gerrard Street West.

The victim is believed to be in his 20s.

Constable Craig Brister told AM640 at 10:45 p.m. they were still working to confirm the scene of the stabbing.

No further details have been released.

