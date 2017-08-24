Entertainment
August 24, 2017 11:01 pm

UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor parodied on SNL ahead of Floyd Mayweather superfight

By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: SNL parodies Conor McGregor ahead of megafight with Floyd Mayweather

A A

With the hugely anticipated boxing superfight between undefeated American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Conor McGregor set to take place this weekend, Saturday Night Live took the time to parody the brash Irish fighter on its Weekend Update segment.

McGregor was played by actor Alex Moffat, who portrayed the UFC lightweight champion in an interview with SNL host Colin Jost.

READ MORE: McGregor clear favourite in Toronto as tour with Mayweather stops in Canada

Wearing a luxurious fur coat and a gold chain, as McGregor did during a promotional tour stop in Brooklyn, N.Y., Moffat began by assuring Jost that, “I’m going to drive Mayweather out of the ring the way St. Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland — piss-drunk while screaming something about Jesus!”

WATCH: Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Showdown in New York


Jost then reminds Moffat that Mayweather “is a pretty good boxer,” to which Moffat replies: “yeah, but I’m Irish.”

Moffat’s McGregor then makes light of the fact that he’s a mixed martial artist rather than an elite boxer, saying, “Boxing’s just kicking with your hands and your feet.”

He then challenges swimmer Michael Phelps to a swim race, before bragging about what he’s Hoing to do with his paycheque from the Mayweather fight. “You know what you can buy with $75 million in Ireland? Ireland!” he exclaims.

COMMENTARY: Don’t buy into the Mayweather vs. McGregor hype

Moffat then says he’ll take out Mayweather with punches and kicks, and upon being reminded multiple times that he won’t be allowed to kick in a boxing match, hesitantly admits: “Well then, I am going to lose.”

The evening’s earlier segment of SNL Weekend Update featured Alec Baldwin mocking U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent rally in Phoenix, Ariz.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor SNL
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Floyd Money Mayweather
Mayweather McGregor
Mayweather McGregor fight
Saturday Night Live
SNL Conor McGregor
snl weekend update
SNL Weekend Update Conor McGregor
The Notorious Conor McGregor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News