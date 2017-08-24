UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor parodied on SNL ahead of Floyd Mayweather superfight

With the hugely anticipated boxing superfight between undefeated American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Conor McGregor set to take place this weekend, Saturday Night Live took the time to parody the brash Irish fighter on its Weekend Update segment.

McGregor was played by actor Alex Moffat, who portrayed the UFC lightweight champion in an interview with SNL host Colin Jost.

Wearing a luxurious fur coat and a gold chain, as McGregor did during a promotional tour stop in Brooklyn, N.Y., Moffat began by assuring Jost that, “I’m going to drive Mayweather out of the ring the way St. Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland — piss-drunk while screaming something about Jesus!”

Jost then reminds Moffat that Mayweather “is a pretty good boxer,” to which Moffat replies: “yeah, but I’m Irish.”

Moffat’s McGregor then makes light of the fact that he’s a mixed martial artist rather than an elite boxer, saying, “Boxing’s just kicking with your hands and your feet.”

He then challenges swimmer Michael Phelps to a swim race, before bragging about what he’s Hoing to do with his paycheque from the Mayweather fight. “You know what you can buy with $75 million in Ireland? Ireland!” he exclaims.

Moffat then says he’ll take out Mayweather with punches and kicks, and upon being reminded multiple times that he won’t be allowed to kick in a boxing match, hesitantly admits: “Well then, I am going to lose.”

The evening’s earlier segment of SNL Weekend Update featured Alec Baldwin mocking U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent rally in Phoenix, Ariz.

