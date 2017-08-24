Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with death of 21-year-old Toronto father

A 26-year-old Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a young father in the city’s east end earlier this year.

Toronto police previously said officers were called to Langford and Danforth avenues, near Jones Avenue, just after 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Police found 21-year-old Tyrone Tomlinson in life-threatening condition and paramedics rushed him to hospital where he later died. Investigators said a man was seen running eastbound after the shooting.

Judith Taylor, Tomlinson’s aunt, told Global News in February, he was on his way to see his three-year-old son at the boy’s mother’s house when he was shot.

“He was a decent kid. He had hopes, he had dreams and he was hoping for a future,” she said.

Omar Davis was arrested Thursday morning and charged with second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Toronto resident Sabriya Dantas-Ismail was arrested and charged with obstructing justice and obstruction of a peace officer in connection with the investigation.

Both are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Monday.

Anyone with information on the investigation is being asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.