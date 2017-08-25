Friday’s Okanagan forecast
Friday, August 25, 2017
Weather update at 5am:
We will gradually stabilize today with warm and sunny conditions on tap this weekend when an upper ridge regains strength over our province.
Temperatures will be above seasonal again this weekend and early next week.
Today’s daytime high range: 23 to 29C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
