Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Weather update at 5am:

We will gradually stabilize today with warm and sunny conditions on tap this weekend when an upper ridge regains strength over our province.

Temperatures will be above seasonal again this weekend and early next week.

Today’s daytime high range: 23 to 29C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
