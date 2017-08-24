Man arrested after crash with Leduc RCMP

A man has been arrested and charges are pending after a crash Thursday morning with a Leduc RCMP vehicle.

At around 8:33 a.m., Leduc RCMP received a call about a “potentially dangerous” 23-year-old man south of Nisku.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle and made attempts to pull him over. That’s when police said the driver attempted to drive into the marked cruiser. Police were able to eventually “immobilize the suspect male’s vehicle” in a ditch.

The man was arrested and charges of flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle are pending.

The man’s name cannot be released because charges have not been sworn. A release hearing is pending.

No members of the public, the suspect, or officers received “significant” injuries in the incident and no public property was damaged, RCMP said.