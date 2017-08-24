VPD seeks public’s help to ID elderly man struck by vehicle near SkyTrain station

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to identify an elderly man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle near the 29th Avenue SkyTrain station by Slocan Street.

The man was struck just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and taken to hospital.

READ MORE: 84-year-old in hospital after being hit by cyclist on pedestrian path

But police haven’t been able to figure out who he is because he wasn’t carrying any identification.

They hope a member of the public can help to discern his identity.

The elderly man was described as an Asian male aged 70 to 80 years old, standing 5’8″ to 5’10” tall and using a black cane.

He wore a grey and blue plaid button-up shirt, along with tan-coloured trousers, brown leather shoes and possibly a black toque, said a Vancouver police news release.