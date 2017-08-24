Okanagan forecast
Weather update at 4:30pm:
Breezy conditions will continue Thursday evening with gusts up to 45km/h hour. Showers and isolated thundershowers are also possible for the North Okanagan, Shuswap and Columbia Thursday afternoon/evening.
However, we will gradually stabilize on Friday with warm and sunny conditions on tap this weekend when an upper ridge builds over BC.
Friday’s daytime high range: 23 to 29C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
