London researchers, biotech company receive federal funding

Two London MPs stopped by Western University on Thursday to announce federal funding for four research initiatives and a biotechnology company.

As part of a larger $52-million investment in 220 infrastructure projects at 51 universities, MP Kate Young announced roughly $920,000 will go towards four research projects in London.

Nearly $200,000 each will go to projects by Western researchers into Huntington’s disease, equipment for bilateral hearing assessment of cochlear hearing implant subjects, and a research tool for a digital philosophy called PhilNet. In addition, $320,000 will fund research into mechanobiological solutions to joint injury and degeneration.

As part of a separate program, MP Peter Fragiskatos announced local biotechnology company Cytognomix Inc. received $263,713 for its Automated Dicentric Chromosome Identifier (ADCI) software system which is used to determine radiation exposure levels.

That contract is through the Build in Canada Innovation Program which has awarded over $105 million across Canada since it began in 2010.