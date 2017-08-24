Massive manhunt for wanted man east of Peterborough

A massive manhunt in Quinte West continued in the Campbellford area Thursday as police searched for a man wanted for breaching conditions.

Police in Quinte West said they were searching for a man near Stacey Road, County Road 5, and Jamieson Road. Despite the use of the K9 Unit and a helicopter, the man evaded officers. Provincial police say he was then spotted near Campbellford, Ont. Thursday afternoon.

Richard Vader, 33, is 5’9 and about 155 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. Vader was previously convicted of numerous weapons offences, according to mackscriminallaw.com, a commentary blog written by Crown Attorney Dallas Mack.

Later Thursday, OPP, including the K-9 Unit, Emergency Response Team and helicopter, searched for Vader after police say he was spotted in Campbellford, and a stolen truck was found abandoned behind a Second Street business. The suspect was last seen fleeing from police on foot toward Ferris Provincial Park.

OPP are asking residents to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity, and to not approach the suspect if they spot him.