Kingston’s Limestone City Blues Festival known for local talent

Over 150 musicians are here and ready to play at Kingston’s Limestone City Blue’s Festival.

The event is in it’s 21st year and runs from Thursday through to Sunday evening and welcomes musicians from the region, country, and even one from across the border.

Kingston musician and band leader, Rick Flanagan, says his favourite part of the festival is seeing all the local talent.

“When I come home to my town Kingston, I love the fact that there’s all kinds of local musicians playing in the blues festival, not only outdoors, but in the clubs.”

Musicians will move to several locations throughout the event — playing on over a dozen stages including Confederation Park, Princess Street, and Market Square.

Jan MacDonald, the Artistic Director for Blues fest, says the reason they move the music around, is to show off what else Kingston has to offer.

“We’ve done economic impact studies, and about 60 per cent of the attendees of the festival are from out of town. So, that’s great for our retail shops, for our restaurants, for our hotels.”

Organizers of the festival are proud of the lineups they’ve put together for blues lovers and the reputation the event has in the music industry. But most of all, they are proud they can bring all of this to the public for $15 — which allows access to every performance over four days and nights.

