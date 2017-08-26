A total eclipse captured our readers’ hearts this week

The total solar eclipse totally eclipsed most other stories this week, and with good reason!

1. It was all eclipse, all the time

It’s rare when a total eclipse is visible, so naturally, when the moon snuck in front of the sun and blocked daylight on Sept. 21, Global News audiences got into it: to be precise, more than 36,000 astronomy enthusiasts liked, commented and shared our Facebook live stream of the spectacular event.

2. Can’t say we didn’t warn you (or Donald Trump): The fallout

What happens — despite news organizations’ best efforts to warn sun worshippers not to look without proper protection — when people (including U.S. president Donald Trump, and rapper Joey Bada$$), look at the eclipse? Eye damage symptoms abound. Immediately after the blackout, the story of a Vancouver optometrist who received four calls quickly after the sun hid behind the moon, got you talking. The story garnered more than 19,000 likes and comments, landing it on this week’s list of most talked-about posts.

Trump and first lady watch eclipse from White House

Readers weighed-in on total eclipse best viewing practices: Selfie method, DIY method, the guy who just wants to wear all eight pairs of sunglasses method: you covered what to do and what not to do while sun gazing.

3. Getting schooled on a school of fish

Another rare sight that mesmerized Global News readers this week was a story about a herd of sharks feeding on a large school of bunker fish. One drone caught the feast in the Hamptons on Long Island. The story and video fished nearly 7,000 comments, likes and shares.

A herd of sharks fed on a large school of bunker fish, captured on camera.

4. Watching a wildfire, from the start

Typically wildfire news coverage begins once the fire has already started, and focuses on the aftermath and devastation. Which is why this Global News time-lapse video of one fire near Kelowna, B.C. from the beginning caught the eye of Global News audiences on social media.

An evacuation order was issued as a 300-hectare wildfire flared up in the Joe Rich area near Kelowna. Global News cameras captured this timelapse as the fire broke out.

In just one hour, this video garnered 1,000 interactions, with many commenters weighing in on the cause of the fire.

Natural wonders and rare sightings are what got the Global News audiences talking. From the eclipse (that happens often but is rarely visible) to a well-timed camera that caught the onset of a wildfire, to those pesky sharks who feasted, there was no shortage of captivating coverage on Global News this week.