What to know before going to the Guns N’ Roses concert at Mosaic Stadium
It will be game-day rules in effect for the Guns N’ Roses show at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday evening. Traffic restrictions and what you can and cannot bring in will be the same as a Saskatchewan Roughriders game.
Here what you need to know:
Traffic
- The following roads will be closed on August 27 starting at 2:30 p.m.:
- 1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;
- Princess Street and 9th Avenue
- Argyle Street and 9th Avenue;
- MacTavish Street and 9th Avenue;
- Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue;
- Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue;
- Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street
- Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street;
Parking and gates
- Parking available at Sportsplex (Fieldhouse and Lawson) and old Mosaic Stadium
- Access to general paid parking lot at Evraz Place is via Princess Street gate only
- Gates open up at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets
- Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster
- On event day, tickets can be purchased on-site at the Riders ticket office in Mosaic Stadium starting at 12 p.m.
Shuttle Bus
- Service runs from 4:15 p.m. – 7 p.m. prior to the event
- Service runs from 10 p.m. – midnight after the concert
- Shuttles are available at Northgate, Normanview, Victoria Square, Southland as well as the downtown route.
Bike Valet
- The bike valet is located in the southwest area of the stadium
- Hours of operation are 3:30 p.m. to midnight
Concert
- 6:15 p.m. – Our Lady Peace
- 7:30 p.m. – Guns N’ Roses
In-and-out policy
- There will be no in-and-out policy to ensure a safe experience
Merchandise
- Merchandise will be available through the concourse and Confederation Park
