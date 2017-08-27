What to know before going to the Guns N’ Roses concert at Mosaic Stadium

It will be game-day rules in effect for the Guns N’ Roses show at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday evening. Traffic restrictions and what you can and cannot bring in will be the same as a Saskatchewan Roughriders game.

Here what you need to know:

Traffic

The following roads will be closed on August 27 starting at 2:30 p.m.:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue;

MacTavish Street and 9th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street;

Parking and gates

Parking available at Sportsplex (Fieldhouse and Lawson) and old Mosaic Stadium

Access to general paid parking lot at Evraz Place is via Princess Street gate only

Gates open up at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster

On event day, tickets can be purchased on-site at the Riders ticket office in Mosaic Stadium starting at 12 p.m.

Shuttle Bus

Service runs from 4:15 p.m. – 7 p.m. prior to the event

Service runs from 10 p.m. – midnight after the concert

Shuttles are available at Northgate, Normanview, Victoria Square, Southland as well as the downtown route.

Bike Valet

The bike valet is located in the southwest area of the stadium

Hours of operation are 3:30 p.m. to midnight

Concert

6:15 p.m. – Our Lady Peace

7:30 p.m. – Guns N’ Roses

In-and-out policy

There will be no in-and-out policy to ensure a safe experience

Merchandise