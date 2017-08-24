Hamilton confirms first case of bat rabies
A A
Public Health officials have confirmed Hamilton’s first positive case of bat rabies this year.
The city is currently battling an outbreak of rabies, mainly in raccoons and skunks, with 260 animals testing positive since December 2015.
Eighty-seven of those positive tests have come this year.
The Public Health Department says bats have tested positive for rabies almost every year in Hamilton, and since 2013, eight bats in contact with people have tested positive.
READ MORE: New Brunswick hoping to combat rabies by studying raccoon and skunk population density
Tips to prevent rabies:
- Always keep a safe distance from, and avoid contact with wild animals including raccoons, skunks, bats, unknown dogs and cats and other wild animals. Rabies can make animals aggressive or it can make them appear sick, scared, or friendly.
- Bat-proof your home.
- Call Hamilton Animal Services at 905-546-2489 if you see a dead, sick or strangely acting raccoon, skunk, bat, or other wild animals.
- Do not feed, help, handle, relocate any wildlife or keep them as pets.
- If you are bitten by an animal, or had direct contact with an animal’s saliva, wash the wound with soap and water, seek medical attention immediately or call Public Health Services at 905-546-2489.
- Vaccinate your pets against rabies, keep rabies vaccinations current for dogs and cats to protect them, and prevent any spread to people.
- Contact your vet if your pet is in contact with a wild animal, including bats.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.