Hamilton confirms first case of bat rabies

Public Health officials have confirmed Hamilton’s first positive case of bat rabies this year.

The city is currently battling an outbreak of rabies, mainly in raccoons and skunks, with 260 animals testing positive since December 2015.

Eighty-seven of those positive tests have come this year.

The Public Health Department says bats have tested positive for rabies almost every year in Hamilton, and since 2013, eight bats in contact with people have tested positive.

Tips to prevent rabies: