Hot off the press: ballots printed for Saskatoon Fairview byelection

As the byelection in Saskatoon Fairview approaches, Elections Saskatchewan staff are printing thousands of ballots in preparation for the vote.

Roughly 20,000 ballots are being printed for the 13,000 eligible voters on election day.

“We print extra to allow for ink smearing, or mistakes,” Tim Kydd, with Elections Saskatchewan, said.

“You don’t want to run out of ballots on byelection day.”

The deadline for candidate nominations was Tuesday afternoon, and five candidates have confirmed they’re running for the vacant seat.

Vicki Mowat – NDP

David Prokopchuk – Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan

Taylor Bolin – Saskatchewan Green Party

Shah Rukh – Saskatchewan Liberal Association

Cameron Scott – Saskatchewan Party



Related Saskatchewan Party MLA Jennifer Campeau leaving politics

“Once we knew the total number of candidates, the next step is to get the ballots laid out to very exact specifications, in terms of the font, layout, spacing, paper used, the order of the candidates,” Kydd said.

“It’s all prescribed in legislation.”

Advance polls open on Aug. 31, and will remain open until the Sept. 5 with the exception of Sept. 4, as polls will be closed for Labour Day.

Elections Saskatchewan is urging voters to be prepared with a voter’s checklist.

“Watch for your voter information card in the mail,” Kydd said. “That tells you exactly what, where and when to vote.”

Registration to vote closes on Monday, Aug. 28, but voters can still register at the polls on election night.

“Look up the candidates, decide how you’re you’re going to vote,” Kydd said. “Whether it’s at advance voting, byelection day; we also offer voting by mail or voting at home for home-bound voters.”

And most importantly, Elections Saskatchewan is reminding those who are eligible to vote to remember to bring their ID.

The Saskatoon Fairview seat has been vacant since former Saskatchewan Party MLA Jennifer Campeau stepped down in June.