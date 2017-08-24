Edmonton city council to take pay cut

Edmonton city councillors look like they’re going to be voting themselves a pay cut next Tuesday.

The committee on council pay and perks has recommended Mayor Don Iveson get $200,747, the same amount that Mayor Naheed Nenshi gets in Calgary.

Councillors would be set at $113,416.

Those are new figures that factor in that all of a councillor’s pay is taxable. One-third used to be tax free until the province stepped in and changed the rules.

The committee calculated what members of city council get now, if you convert their salary to being fully taxed. In that case Iveson would be getting $218,200 and the councillors $116,729.

While it is more money in a dollar figure, their final take home pay will be less.

In Iveson’s case, his final figure is $17,453 less, while city councillors would be taking a pay cut of $3,313.

Council’s pay is set every year based on the September figure found in Alberta’s Average Weekly Earnings calculations, published by Statistics Canada.

