Peterborough’s Bensfort Road residents want drivers to slow down

Karen Winter has been living on Bensfort Road for 18 years. She says the traffic in the south end neighbourhood in Peterborough is heavy and seems to be always going too fast.

She adds what makes it worse is a curve where Bensfort and another street intersect because when drivers hit the curve at speed, they could leave the road, cross the sidewalk and end up on her front lawn.

“I had just finished walking my dog five minutes before the one happened where they came right up on the sidewalk, the exact spot in front of my house where I had been,” said Winter

The speed limit is 50 kilometres an hour, except when it passes through two school zones where it drops to 40 during the school year. These zones are marked with speed limit signs and flashing amber lights.

Winter would like to see the speed limit dropped to 40 for the whole length of the street and the lights to flash at night all through the year to alert drivers to the new speed limit.

Kevin Jones, with the city of Peterborough, says a report was delivered to city council last spring that outlines some of the things the city is doing to improve the situation on Bensfort Road.

READ MORE: Speeding vehicle flips on Surrey BC street

He insists traffic studies show the average speed along the road is only a few kilometres over the posted limit. He does say they are going to make some improvements to the curve in the road to alert drivers to take it easy as they round it.

“We’re going to tighten up the radius on that curve, to give a better offset to the sidewalk so if someone does lose control, there’s more chance to recover before they maybe hit someone,” says Jones

In addition, the Peterborough Police Service says they will do radar control in response to concerns about speeders as and when personnel and scheduling permit.