Alberta man charged in death of man witness says was struck while lying on road

A man has been arrested and charged in what Alberta RCMP say was a fatal hit and run.

Romeo Quinney, who was 27, was pronounced dead at the scene after RCMP were called in November 2016 about a pedestrian lying on a road on Saddle Lake First Nation.

RCMP say when they arrived, a witness who had been helping the man told them a white Ford pickup struck him while he was lying on the road.

The truck allegedly collided with a nearby vehicle and drove off, but was later recovered in Saddle Lake.

Tyson Hunter, who is 44, from Saddle Lake is charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

He is also charged with driving while disqualified.