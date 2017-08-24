Crime
August 24, 2017 3:04 pm
Updated: August 24, 2017 3:05 pm

Alberta man charged in death of man witness says was struck while lying on road

By Staff The Canadian Press

File: RCMP cruiser

File / The Canadian Press
A A

A man has been arrested and charged in what Alberta RCMP say was a fatal hit and run.

Romeo Quinney, who was 27, was pronounced dead at the scene after RCMP were called in November 2016 about a pedestrian lying on a road on Saddle Lake First Nation.

RCMP say when they arrived, a witness who had been helping the man told them a white Ford pickup struck him while he was lying on the road.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in hit and run northeast of Edmonton

The truck allegedly collided with a nearby vehicle and drove off, but was later recovered in Saddle Lake.

Tyson Hunter, who is 44, from Saddle Lake is charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

He is also charged with driving while disqualified.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
alberta first nation
Alberta roads
Alberta traffic fatality
Dangerous Driving Causing Death
driving while disqualified
Fatal Hit And Run
Hit and Run
Romeo Quinney
Saddle Lake
Saddle Lake First Nation
Tyson Hunter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News