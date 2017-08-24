Police arrest wanted man and woman in Hamilton

Numerous charges have been laid against a man and woman following a drug investigation in Hamilton.

Members of the Vice and Drug unit were in the area of Barnesdale Avenue North and King Street East Wednesday when they arrested a wanted man and woman as they entered a vehicle.

The officers seized a mix of fentanyl and heroin known as “popcorn,” as well as crystal meth.

Police also seized a sawed-off shotgun with ammunition.

Maurice Caissy, 36, and Melissa Graves, 22, both from Hamilton, face a long list of charges, including drugs and weapons offences.