Bob Layton editorial: Eating crow

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

About all the immigrants crossing the border into Canada, Gordon is asking whatever happened to the secure border we were promised after 9/11.

Gerald asks why the RCMP who are supposed to uphold the law, must help illegals across the border.

About the constant preaching on intolerance, some listeners point out that just because you disagree with something, that does not make you a racist or intolerant.

Keith and Debbie say to be truly tolerant, by definition you must stay silent.

About Health Minister Sarah Hoffman wanting lower dental fees in Alberta, Ken wonders how long it will be until dentists become employees of the government.

Kenneth wonders, if politicians can just give back the money obtained by double-dipping, what about those charged with fraud, can’t they just say it was an administrative error, too?

About my suggestion that people who run our festivals should also run the city, Lorne likes it.

He says eating a tasty snack while watching colorful dancers with a live band before a city announcement, is preferable to what we do now, eating crow, tap dancing around the issues,and playing the violin behind broken promises.

Let me know what you think and have a great weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.