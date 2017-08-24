Woman and 2 teens arrested after ramming stolen car into police K-9 vehicle

Winnipeg police arrested a 21-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy after they allegedly stole a car and crashed it into a K-9 vehicle.

Wednesday at 1:30 a.m. a man called 911 to said he’d been robbed at gunpoint.

Police said the man told officers he parked his car near Arlington Street and Sargent Avenue when he was confronted by a man with a handgun. The man with the gun demanded his car keys and cell phone which the victim handed over. He wasn’t hurt in the incident.

Cops later spotted the stolen car near Wellington Avenue and Home Street and tried pulling it over. Police said the driver of the car tried speeding away and drove into the front end of a police K-9 vehicle that had its emergency lights activated.

Officers arrested the three people and seized a pellet gun and can of bear spray. The K-9 officer and police service dog weren’t harmed in the crash.

Autumn Bo Antoine, 21, and the 16-year-old girl and boy were charged with: