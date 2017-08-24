King penguin chick makes its debut at the Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo’s newest penguin chick made its debut on Thursday.

The chick hatched on Aug. 1 and is the third king penguin chick to hatch at the Calgary Zoo.

In a news release, curator Dr. Malu Celli said the chick is growing steadily under the care of its parents, Diana and Arthur.

“This new addition has been very positive for the dynamics of the king penguin colony,” Celli said. “Anytime a chick successfully hatches is a celebration as it adds one more individual for this at-risk species.”

The chick is the second offspring of Diana and Arthur and a sibling to Nero, who just celebrated his second birthday on Tuesday.

At this point, the sex of the chick is unknown.

The Calgary Zoo has celebrated the birth of several penguin chicks within the past few months; on May 22 two Humboldt chicks were born and a Gentoo chick hatched a week later on May 31.