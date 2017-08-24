Saskatchewan health minister won’t run for leadership of governing party

Saskatchewan’s health minister says he’s not running to replace retiring Premier Brad Wall.

Jim Reiter says he won’t run for the leadership of the Saskatchewan Party due to family health issues.

The MLA for Rosetown-Elrose says he looks forward to working with and supporting the new premier.

A leadership vote is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Wall announced earlier this month that he is retiring from politics once his successor is chosen and said the province and the party will benefit from a fresh perspective.

Jeremy Harrison, who was economy minister, and former social services minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor left their portfolios to take a run at the leadership.