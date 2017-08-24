Denver police investigate after video shows sobbing cheerleaders forced to do the splits

Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid a series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.

KUSA-TV reports the videos show eight cheerleaders at Denver’s East High School repeatedly being pushed into splits while their arms are held up by teammates. In one video, a girl identified as freshman cheerleader Ally Wakefield, sobs in pain and repeatedly asks her coach to stop.

“Please stop! Please stop! Please stop!” she is heard pleading with her coach in the video, which was allegedly shot at the start of cheerleading camp last June. KUSA says the videos were shot on the phones of two team members and were sent anonymously to the station.

Wakefield says she didn’t expect to be “forced” to do elevated splits, forced down by her coach and fellow cheerleaders.

“[The coach] was pushing like with his other knee on my back to try and keep my posture straight,” Wakefield told KUSA. “It was tearing my ligaments and my muscle at the same time.”

Denver Public Schools superintendent Tom Boasberg calls the videos “extremely distressing.” He says the school’s principal and an assistant principal, the cheer coach and his assistant and a district lawyer have been placed on leave during the investigation.

“This is a grown man pushing my 13-year-old girl so hard against her will while she’s crying and screaming for him to stop that he’s ripping tissues in her body,” Ally Wakefield’s mother, Kristen Wakefield, said. “I don’t understand why this man is still employed there.”

“That made me sick to my stomach,” Cheri Nickolay, another concerned parent, told NBC-9 News in Denver. “I don’t know how you could justify that.”

“We absolutely prohibit any practices that place our students’ physical and mental health in jeopardy,” the statement from the school board reads. “The images and actions depicted are extremely distressing and absolutely contrary to our core values as a public school community.”

