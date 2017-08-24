Man dies following workplace fall near Woodstock

A 47-year-old man has died following a workplace incident near Woodstock.

Oxford OPP were called to the scene on Road 68 in Zorra Township Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a man fell 10 metres while working at the Lafarge Canada facility.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Walter Nuvoloni of Kingston.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ontario Ministry of Labour.