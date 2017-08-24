Saskatoon police arrest man accused of robbing Assiniboine Drive business

A man accused of robbing a business is in Saskatoon police custody.

The armed robbery happened early Thursday morning at the business in the 100-block of Assiniboine Drive.

Staff told officers that a man armed with a knife demanded cash and lottery tickets.

He then fled on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to a nearby home where he was arrested.

He is facing armed robbery charges.