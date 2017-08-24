Crime
August 24, 2017 8:22 am

Saskatoon police arrest man accused of robbing Assiniboine Drive business

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police dog tracks man accused of robbing an Assiniboine Drive business.

File / Global News
A A

A man accused of robbing a business is in Saskatoon police custody.

The armed robbery happened early Thursday morning at the business in the 100-block of Assiniboine Drive.

READ MORE: Vehicle flees from Saskatoon police after alleged drug deal

Staff told officers that a man armed with a knife demanded cash and lottery tickets.

He then fled on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to a nearby home where he was arrested.

He is facing armed robbery charges.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Assiniboine Drive
Assiniboine Drive Saskatoon
Police Dog
Saskatoon Armed Robbery
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Dog
Saskatoon Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News