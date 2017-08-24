Saskatoon police arrest man accused of robbing Assiniboine Drive business
A man accused of robbing a business is in Saskatoon police custody.
The armed robbery happened early Thursday morning at the business in the 100-block of Assiniboine Drive.
Staff told officers that a man armed with a knife demanded cash and lottery tickets.
He then fled on foot.
A police dog tracked the man to a nearby home where he was arrested.
He is facing armed robbery charges.
