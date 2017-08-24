Bob Layton editorial: The emperor has no clothes

Some call it chaos, some think it’s the universe unfolding as it should, as thousands of asylum seekers sleep in cots in a tent city in Cornwall, or the Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

I have no ill will towards the people involved. What if it was me and my family?

The question is, how they arrived.

It’s hard for some to think of them as refugees, when they freely came in from the United States, afraid they might be sent home. It was the prime minister’s tweet about an open and welcoming country that helped draw them.

Was he ready for so many, or was he just trying to look better on the world stage, again? Oh, and the thousands of people jumping the border instead of going through channels — do not call them illegal.

Prime Minister Trudeau has a better word: irregulars. Irregulars. Thousands of irregulars crossing the border.

Were we prepared for this? That we called in the army to build a tent city and have many sleeping in a stadium does not make it appear so. Now we’re needing the money to care for them. We may even let them get jobs.

Does this sound to you like we are just making it up as we go along?

Our Liberal leader denies he has no plan.

I wonder if the emperor has no clothes. Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.