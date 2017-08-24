Workplace fall near Woodstock leaves 1 man in critical condition

One man is in hospital following a workplace accident near Woodstock.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, OPP were called to Road 68 in Zorra Township for reports of an industrial workplace incident.

Officers say a man fell nearly 10 metres while working at the Lafarge Canada Facility.

He was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.