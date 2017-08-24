Canada
August 24, 2017 7:10 am

Workplace fall near Woodstock leaves 1 man in critical condition

By Jaclyn Carbone AM980

OPP say one man is in critical condition following a 30 foot fall at Lafarge Canada facility near Woodstock

Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press/File
A A

One man is in hospital following a workplace accident near Woodstock.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, OPP were called to Road 68 in Zorra Township for reports of an industrial workplace incident.

READ MORE: Man’s arm amputated following workplace accident in Ilderton, Ont.

Officers say a man fell nearly 10 metres while working at the Lafarge Canada Facility.

He was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lafarge
man in critical condition
OPP
OPP say the man fell about 30 feet.
oxford county opp
Workplace accident
workplace accident in woodstock
workplace fall
Workplace fall leaves one man in critical condition
Workplace Incident
zorra township

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News