World
August 24, 2017 6:38 am

Search for Kim Wall’s clothes underway after police find her torso

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: Danish police confirm headless torso is missing journalist Kim Wall.

Danish police say the torso of Swedish reporter Kim Wall, who is believed to have died on a submarine that sank, was found naked and they are now searching for her clothes.

The 30-year-old Wall was last seen alive Aug. 10 aboard the submarine of Danish aerospace and submarine enthusiast Peter Madsen. Police have arrested him on suspicion of manslaughter.

Copenhagen police spokesman Steen Hansen told the AP that investigators found a “clothes-less” torso. He said Thursday that investigators were looking for her clothes, including an orange turtleneck blouse, a black-and-white skirt and white sneakers.

Police search a waterway for body remains related to the ongoing Kim Wall murder investigation.

Jens Dresling/Ritzau via AP
Police and other authorities search a waterway for body remains related to the ongoing Kim Wall murder investigation.

Jens Dresling/Ritzau via AP

The headless torso also had no arms or legs. Police are still searching for the missing body parts.

Madsen told police he buried Wall at sea after an accident aboard his submarine, UC3 Nautilus.

