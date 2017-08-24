Man arrested at Ottawa airport on child pornography charges

OTTAWA – An Ontario man is due in court Thursday to face two charges related to child pornography.

Ottawa police say a man was at the city’s airport preparing to board a flight to California when he was pulled over for a secondary inspection by customs officials.

Police say the man was denied entry to the United States due to suspected images and videos of child pornography on his cellphone.

Ottawa police were called and say the images and videos met the Criminal Code definition of child pornography and a search warrant was being prepared to conduct a forensic examination of the seized device.

Brent Lanktree, a 24-year-old resident of Kemptville, Ont., is charged with possession of child pornography and attempt to export child pornography.