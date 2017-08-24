Crime
August 24, 2017 5:52 am

Man arrested at Ottawa airport on child pornography charges

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Ontario man is due in court Thursday to face two charges related to child pornography.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A A

OTTAWA – An Ontario man is due in court Thursday to face two charges related to child pornography.

Ottawa police say a man was at the city’s airport preparing to board a flight to California when he was pulled over for a secondary inspection by customs officials.

Police say the man was denied entry to the United States due to suspected images and videos of child pornography on his cellphone.

READ MORE: Ottawa man charged after child porn allegedly uploaded on Facebook

Ottawa police were called and say the images and videos met the Criminal Code definition of child pornography and a search warrant was being prepared to conduct a forensic examination of the seized device.

Brent Lanktree, a 24-year-old resident of Kemptville, Ont., is charged with possession of child pornography and attempt to export child pornography.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brent Lanktree
California
Child Pornography
Criminal Code
Kemptville
Ottawa Airport
Possession of Child Pornography

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News