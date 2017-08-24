Canada
August 24, 2017 5:40 am
Updated: August 24, 2017 5:58 am

Baby, 5-year-old boy seriously injured in Hwy. 404 crash north of Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

Thu, Aug 24: A 17-month-old baby and a five-year-old boy were rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 404 in Aurora, Ont.

A

The collision happened just after midnight on the northbound lanes of Highway 404 at Aurora Road north of Toronto.

York Regional EMS said the baby was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the five-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics said the children’s parents were not injured.

There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the crash.

The northbound lanes of Highway 404 near Aurora Road were closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened around 4:30 a.m.

