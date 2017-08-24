UCP leadership candidates ‘fear mongering’ over education: Alberta deputy premier

Alberta deputy premier Sarah Hoffman says United Conservative Party leadership candidates Brian Jean and Jason Kenny are “spouting nonsense.”

They’re accusing the NDP of looking to limit your choice in how you educate your children.

Jean says he would get rid of what he describes as the NDP’s “ideological curriculum,” while Kenny accuses the provincial government of being against funding for independent schools.

Hoffman says the provincial government was also made aware of a telephone town hall that had “a number of conspiracy theories around school choice and curriculum.”

“What those folks are talking about is fear mongering,” Hoffman said. “What we’re talking about is making life better for Alberta families and that includes funding education adequately. We’re not going to can teachers like they’re proposing.”

Hoffman says the official opposition is using a “3C plan,” full of conspiracies, cuts and canning teachers.

“Instead, what you have in our government, is a government that’s committed to making sure that life is more affordable. We’re finding ways to reduce school feels — they couldn’t care less. We’re finding ways to make sure that the 12,000 new kids who showed up to school since the last election actually get resources; that they’re funded; that they have opportunities to learn and engage. And we’re feeding kids important nutritional programs that were being developed in collaboration with school districts.”

Hoffman says the NDP is working with community leaders, engaging parents through curriculum surveys, and making sure the universities have a voice in this development.

She says the question is “who do you trust to make sure we have quality education for our children?”