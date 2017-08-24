IN PHOTOS: Foodies converge on Commonwealth Stadium for Feast on the Field

Normally, when people take to the field at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium they don helmets and knee pads but on Wednesday night, knives and forks were the equipment being used as hundreds of foodies gathered for the third annual Feast on the Field.

Those who bought tickets to the event paid up to $195 to dine at long tables featuring some of the best fare being offered by chefs from the burgeoning restaurant scene in Alberta’s capital.

Among the chefs at the Art Gallery of Alberta’s Zince Restaurant and the owners of Northern Chicken.

The event was planned to raise money for the CapitalCare Foundation which among other things, provides care and services for nearly 1,400 elderly people and adults with disabilities living in 10 care homes.

Global Edmonton’s Kent Morrison emceed the event.

This is what the pie bar will look like when I'm done with it. #feastonthefield pic.twitter.com/DyIKMrZlig — Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal) August 23, 2017

Not a bad venue for dinner #feastonthefield pic.twitter.com/QElndaXDt4 — Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal) August 23, 2017

View a photo gallery of Wednesday’s Feast on the Field below: