Canada
August 24, 2017 12:28 am

IN PHOTOS: Foodies converge on Commonwealth Stadium for Feast on the Field

By Online journalist  Global News

It's Edmonton's biggest picnic. Hundreds of people gathered at Commonwealth Field on Wednesday to eat at Feast on the Field, an event to support the CapitalCare Foundation.

Global News
A A

Normally, when people take to the field at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium they don helmets and knee pads but on Wednesday night, knives and forks were the equipment being used as hundreds of foodies gathered for the third annual Feast on the Field.

Those who bought tickets to the event paid up to $195 to dine at long tables featuring some of the best fare being offered by chefs from the burgeoning restaurant scene in Alberta’s capital.

Among the chefs at the Art Gallery of Alberta’s Zince Restaurant and the owners of Northern Chicken.

The event was planned to raise money for the CapitalCare Foundation which among other things, provides care and services for nearly 1,400 elderly people and adults with disabilities living in 10 care homes.

Global Edmonton’s Kent Morrison emceed the event.

View a photo gallery of Wednesday’s Feast on the Field below:

FeastOnTheField6RESIZED

It’s Edmonton’s biggest picnic. Hundreds of people gathered at Commonwealth Field on Wednesday to eat at Feast on the Field, an event to support the CapitalCare Foundation.

Global News
FeastOnTheField5RESIZED

It’s Edmonton’s biggest picnic. Hundreds of people gathered at Commonwealth Field on Wednesday to eat at Feast on the Field, an event to support the CapitalCare Foundation.

Global News
FeastOnTheField3RESIZED

It’s Edmonton’s biggest picnic. Hundreds of people gathered at Commonwealth Field on Wednesday to eat at Feast on the Field, an event to support the CapitalCare Foundation.

Global News
FeastOnTheField2RESIZED

It’s Edmonton’s biggest picnic. Hundreds of people gathered at Commonwealth Field on Wednesday to eat at Feast on the Field, an event to support the CapitalCare Foundation.

Global News
FeastOnTheField4RESIZED

It’s Edmonton’s biggest picnic. Hundreds of people gathered at Commonwealth Field on Wednesday to eat at Feast on the Field, an event to support the CapitalCare Foundation.

Global News
FeastOnTheField1RESIZED

Global’s Kent Morrison emceed the 2017 edition of Feast on the Field on Aug. 23, 2017.

Global News
FeastOnTheField8RESIZED

Global’s Kent Morrison emceed the 2017 edition of Feast on the Field on Aug. 23, 2017.

Global News
FeastOnTheField7RESIZED

It’s Edmonton’s biggest picnic. Hundreds of people gathered at Commonwealth Field on Wednesday to eat at Feast on the Field, an event to support the CapitalCare Foundation.

Global News

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
brick field
CapitalCare Foundation
Charity
Commonwealth Stadium
Edmonton
Feast On The Field
Kent Morrison
Northern Chicken
Zinc Restaurant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News