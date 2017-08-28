Those Old Radio Shows: August 28 – September 3

Monday, Aug. 28



Hour 1: Damon Runyan Theater – The Lemon Drop Kid X Minus 1 – The Old Die Rich, Ep. 60

Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Voice on Wire Amos & Andy – Policewomen Mix-Up

Tuesday, Aug. 29



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – True Confessions N/A

Hour 2: Gunsmoke – Cooter Boston Blackie – The Murdock Gang

Wednesday, Aug. 30



Hour 1: Dragnet – Mother-in-Law Murder Jack Benny – Jack Loses $4.75 at the Race Track

Hour 2: Our Miss Brooks – The Bookie The Whistler – The Accounting

Thursday, Aug. 31



Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – Dead Hands Reaching Escape – Conquest

Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Desert Death The Silent Men – Confess or Die Ep. 18

Friday, Sept. 1



Hour 1: Bold Venture – The Dead Matt Jeffery Amos & Andy – Sapphire’s New Love Interest



Hour 2: Dragnet – Red Light Bandit Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of 2 Faced Fire Master

Saturday, Sept. 2



Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Red Stevens Held for Ransom Our Miss Brooks – Cure that Habit

Hour 2: Lights Out – Mungahra The Line Up – Wife Killer, Hit & Run

Hour 3: Gunsmoke – Cholera Burns & Allen – Jack Benny

Sunday, Sept. 3



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Room 114 Ep. 21 The Saint – Color Blind Killer

Hour 2: The Whistler – The Other Women Amos & Andy – The Parking Lot

Hour 3: The Six Shooter – Trail to Sunset This is my Best – Around the World in 80 Days