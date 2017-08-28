Those Old Radio Shows: August 28 – September 3
Monday, Aug. 28
Hour 1: Damon Runyan Theater – The Lemon Drop Kid X Minus 1 – The Old Die Rich, Ep. 60
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Voice on Wire Amos & Andy – Policewomen Mix-Up
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – True Confessions N/A
Hour 2: Gunsmoke – Cooter Boston Blackie – The Murdock Gang
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Hour 1: Dragnet – Mother-in-Law Murder Jack Benny – Jack Loses $4.75 at the Race Track
Hour 2: Our Miss Brooks – The Bookie The Whistler – The Accounting
Thursday, Aug. 31
Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – Dead Hands Reaching Escape – Conquest
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Desert Death The Silent Men – Confess or Die Ep. 18
Friday, Sept. 1
Hour 1: Bold Venture – The Dead Matt Jeffery Amos & Andy – Sapphire’s New Love Interest
Saturday, Sept. 2
Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Red Stevens Held for Ransom Our Miss Brooks – Cure that Habit
Hour 2: Lights Out – Mungahra The Line Up – Wife Killer, Hit & Run
Hour 3: Gunsmoke – Cholera Burns & Allen – Jack Benny
Sunday, Sept. 3
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Room 114 Ep. 21 The Saint – Color Blind Killer
Hour 2: The Whistler – The Other Women Amos & Andy – The Parking Lot
Hour 3: The Six Shooter – Trail to Sunset This is my Best – Around the World in 80 Days
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.