Those Old Radio Shows: August 28 – September 3

Monday, Aug. 28

Hour 1: Damon Runyan Theater – The Lemon Drop Kid     X Minus 1 – The Old Die Rich, Ep. 60  
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Voice on Wire     Amos & Andy – Policewomen Mix-Up 

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – True Confessions     N/A
Hour 2: Gunsmoke – Cooter     Boston Blackie – The Murdock Gang 

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Hour 1: Dragnet – Mother-in-Law Murder     Jack Benny – Jack Loses $4.75 at the Race Track
Hour 2: Our Miss Brooks – The Bookie     The Whistler – The Accounting

Thursday, Aug. 31

Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – Dead Hands Reaching     Escape – Conquest  
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Desert Death     The Silent Men – Confess or Die Ep. 18

Friday, Sept. 1

Hour 1: Bold Venture – The Dead Matt Jeffery     Amos & Andy – Sapphire’s New Love Interest

Hour 2: Dragnet – Red Light Bandit     Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of 2 Faced Fire Master

Saturday, Sept. 2

Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Red Stevens Held for Ransom     Our Miss Brooks – Cure that Habit       
Hour 2: Lights Out – Mungahra     The Line Up – Wife Killer, Hit & Run   
Hour 3: Gunsmoke – Cholera     Burns & Allen – Jack Benny   

Sunday, Sept. 3

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Room 114 Ep. 21     The Saint – Color Blind Killer   
Hour 2: The Whistler – The Other Women     Amos & Andy – The Parking Lot
Hour 3: The Six Shooter – Trail to Sunset     This is my Best – Around the World in 80 Days

