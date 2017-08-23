Alberta RCMP seek suspects after driver carjacked at gunpoint at Trans-Canada Highway rest stop

The RCMP issued a plea for help from the public on Wednesday as they search for three suspects in connection with an armed carjacking at a Highway 1 rest stop in southeast Alberta.

According to police, a 911 call was made at 3:37 p.m. on Monday to say a male had his Honda Pilot SUV stolen at gunpoint. They said the victim was outside his SUV at the Gleichen rest stop when a car rolled up to him and one of the people in it demanded his wallet, watch and keys to the SUV while holding a gun.

According to police, a male suspect got into the victim’s SUV and drove it away while the two people in the suspect vehicle took off as well. Both vehicles were last seen driving west on Highway 1.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate reported carjacking in Red Deer

Police are looking for three suspects in connection with the carjacking. The first is a white man in his late 30s who is about 5’6″ with a thin build. He has blond or light brown hair and appeared as though he hadn’t shaved in a couple of weeks. The second is a shorter woman with a slim face who is believed to be 18 or 19 years old. The third is a male who was wearing a light-coloured hoodie.

The RCMP are also looking for the vehicle the suspects drove up in. It’s described as a small, grey two-door car.

The victim’s vehicle was later found south of Strathmore.

READ MORE: Man arrested after Jasper bank robbery and cable van carjacking

Anyone with information about the carjacking or the suspects is asked to call the Gleichen RCMP detachment at 403-734-3056 or call their local police department. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Gleichen is located about a one-hour drive southeast of Calgary.