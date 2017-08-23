Response to border crossers shows refugee system is working: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says officials are effectively managing the surge of people showing up at the Canadian border to claim asylum.

Trudeau says he understands the concerns Canadians have about whether the situation amounts to uncontrolled immigration, but he insists that’s not the case.

Both the Conservatives and NDP say what’s happening at the border has put unbearable pressure on Canada’s refugee programs and the

Liberals aren’t doing enough to address it.

But Trudeau says the joint federal-provincial task dealing with the issue is showing positive results.

He met with the task force in Montreal today and says members have found many ways to speed along the asylum process for the thousands of people who’ve arrived in recent weeks.

Trudeau says outreach will also continue in the U.S. to try to clear up misconceptions about Canada’s immigration system, which

some say are partly to blame for the influx.