Globe and Mail journalist detained, then followed by Chinese officials

The Globe and Mail says one of its journalists was detained while reporting in the Xinjiang region in western China.

Nathan VanderKlippe, the Globe’s correspondent in Asia, says in several Twitter posts Wednesday that he was held for about three hours before Chinese officials released him.

The newspaper’s editor-in-chief says VanderKlippe was detained, had his computer seized and was then released from custody, but was followed.

A Globe report says VanderKlippe was in the Elishku township in Xinjiang attempting to do interviews Wednesday evening when a police officer pulled up next to him on a motorcycle before two more officers arrived, along with others who appeared to be government officials.

VanderKlippe says in the report that he identified himself as a journalist and then was told to follow the men to a local government office.

He says the men demanded to search his belongings and when he pushed back, they said the regular rules do not apply to them. He says he received a hand-written note by officials acknowledging that his property had been seized.