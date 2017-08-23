Sports
August 23, 2017 9:13 pm

Sea Cadets from across Canada are competing in Kingston in national regatta

By Global News

Sea cadets from across the country have come to Kingston to take part in the 2017 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet National Regatta

A A

It may not be as big as Cork but it’s no less prestigious. The 2017 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet National Regatta is being held off the shores in Kingston this week.

Cadets from across the country are in the limestone city to compete in the national championship.

“We teach leadership, we teach citizenship and physical fitness — those are the three general goals of the cadet movement,” said Lt.(N) Dwight Koshman who is the regatta chair.


Story continues below

READ MORE: Thousands flock to Halifax, Dartmouth waterfronts for Tall Ships Regatta

Fifty of the best sailors have qualified for the national regatta.

“They’re rubbing shoulders with some of the worlds best sailors — they see that type of experience, they’re learning from it, they see what the other guys are doing, they’re picking up those skills and they’re taking that home with them all across the country, ” said Koshman.

Competitors include Kingston’s own, Peter Henderson. This is the second national championship for the Frontenac Secondary School graduate.

“Kingston has some weird weather sometimes — so sometimes it’s like really windy all of a sudden — then nothing,” said Henderson.

READ MORE: Saint John hosts youth sailing regatta for everyone, from novices to Olympic hopefuls

The sea cadets will be in Kingston for a total of six days. Two of those are for training and then the competition begins. The regatta wraps up at the end of the week.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Regatta
Canada
Championship
Country
Kingston
Mike Postovit
Peter Henderson
Sea Cadets
Water

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News