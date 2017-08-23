Sea Cadets from across Canada are competing in Kingston in national regatta

It may not be as big as Cork but it’s no less prestigious. The 2017 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet National Regatta is being held off the shores in Kingston this week.

Cadets from across the country are in the limestone city to compete in the national championship.

“We teach leadership, we teach citizenship and physical fitness — those are the three general goals of the cadet movement,” said Lt.(N) Dwight Koshman who is the regatta chair.

Fifty of the best sailors have qualified for the national regatta.

“They’re rubbing shoulders with some of the worlds best sailors — they see that type of experience, they’re learning from it, they see what the other guys are doing, they’re picking up those skills and they’re taking that home with them all across the country, ” said Koshman.

Competitors include Kingston’s own, Peter Henderson. This is the second national championship for the Frontenac Secondary School graduate.

“Kingston has some weird weather sometimes — so sometimes it’s like really windy all of a sudden — then nothing,” said Henderson.

The sea cadets will be in Kingston for a total of six days. Two of those are for training and then the competition begins. The regatta wraps up at the end of the week.