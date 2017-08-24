Global News
August 24, 2017 8:00 am

Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

By and Global News
A A

Thursday, August 24, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Today will be noticeably cooler in the wake of a cold front.  There will also be a slim chance of a shower.

High pressure will begin to rebuild tomorrow with warm and the weather pattern will start to restabilize, just in time for a warm and sunny weekend.

Today’s daytime high range:  20C to 27C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News