Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Thursday will be noticeably cooler in the wake of a cold front. There will also be a slim chance of a shower on Thursday.

High pressure will begin to rebuild on Friday and the weather pattern will start to restabilize, just in time for a warm and sunny weekend.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 20C to 27C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla