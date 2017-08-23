Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, August 23, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
Thursday will be noticeably cooler in the wake of a cold front. There will also be a slim chance of a shower on Thursday.
High pressure will begin to rebuild on Friday and the weather pattern will start to restabilize, just in time for a warm and sunny weekend.
Thursday’s daytime high range: 20C to 27C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
