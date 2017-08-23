Man killed in rollover north of Havelock

One man is dead after a rollover on County Road 46, north of the village of Havelock, Ont. on Wednesday.

“At 3:20 p.m., we received reports of a single motor vehicle rollover. Officers arrived at the scene and located a single male. Unfortunately, he was deceased as a result of the crash.” said Constable Greg White of Peterborough County OPP.

OPP shut down CR 46 between County Road 47 and 504 for the investigation.

It re-opened to traffic four hours later.

No name has been released.