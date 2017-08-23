Man killed in rollover north of Havelock
A A
One man is dead after a rollover on County Road 46, north of the village of Havelock, Ont. on Wednesday.
“At 3:20 p.m., we received reports of a single motor vehicle rollover. Officers arrived at the scene and located a single male. Unfortunately, he was deceased as a result of the crash.” said Constable Greg White of Peterborough County OPP.
READ MORE: GoFundMe pages created for families of Buckhorn-area motorcycle crash victims
OPP shut down CR 46 between County Road 47 and 504 for the investigation.
It re-opened to traffic four hours later.
No name has been released.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.