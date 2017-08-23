Monashee Inn fire at Big White Ski Resort
A fire started at the Monashee Inn at Big White Ski Resort at about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Big White security reported there was a building crew working outside on a balcony with a tiger torch, working on some flooring or decking material.
The Big White Fire Department is located across the street, and volunteer fire fighters were on scene quickly.
Help from the Joe Rich Fire Department was also called in.
