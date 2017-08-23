Traffic
August 23, 2017 7:03 pm

OPP cruiser collides with vehicle in Peterborough sending one to hospital

By Videographer  Global News
A police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Peterborough, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lansdowne Street East and Ashburnham Drive.

An OPP SUV and another vehicle collided.

One person in the car was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. The police officer was not injured.

Traffic was tied up in the area for more than an hour.

