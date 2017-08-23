Alberta daycare worker, 21, charged with sex assault and sexual interference

An investigation that started in June has resulted in sexual assault and sexual interference charges laid against a 21-year-old daycare worker from the southern Alberta town of Drumheller.

Drumheller RCMP said officers received a complaint from a parent against the local worker on June 19. Drumheller is located about 130 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

A “thorough investigation involving the Sheldon Kennedy Centre in Calgary and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit” then identified two other victims. Each victim involved different offence dates, police said in a Wednesday release.

Anthony Piecowye has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference, RCMP said.

He’s since been released with conditions and is set to appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Drumheller on Sept. 22.

RCMP are not releasing further information, including the identities, ages or sex of the young victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590, local police detachments or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).