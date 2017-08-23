John Oakley Show – Wednesday August 23, 2017

More than halfway there, it is the midweek edition of the John Oakley Show. We will still be here tomorrow but NAFTA negotiations might not be. Hear it again!

U.S. President threatened to quit the NAFTA treaty

During a rally with supporters in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, Donald Trump said that he doesn’t think he can “make a deal” on NAFTA negotiations and it will probably get “terminated.” William Mitchell, Professor, Strategic Management at Rotman School of Management talks about a North America without free trade.

Topics worthy of discussion

Vincent Gasparro, Peter Tabuns, and Daniel Moulton debate the stories on your radar. Man displaying Confederate flag fired from job site; discipline hearing for a judge who wore “make america great again” hat; Kathleen Wynne gaining traction with her policy announcements and more topics worthy of discussion.