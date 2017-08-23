Saint John residents look for possible value in old paintings

A Toronto-based art appraisal and auction company made a stop in Saint John as part of a regular travel tour to possibly find some hidden gems of the art world.

Consignor Canadian Fine Art helps people determine the possible value of their art as well as offer a consignment service for those interested in putting the works up for auction.

“They don’t quite know what they may have,” said Rob Cowley, president of Consignor Canadian Fine Art.

“They don’t know if it might require insurance, they may be debating whether they want to give it away or give it to good will.”

Cowley says more than half of what they come across only has sentimental or decorative value.

A 30-year-old mystery and a family friend

May Painter of Quispamsis, N.B. came to the evaluation with a painting that she calls a 30-year-old mystery. Something she would like to see solved.

“It was found under the bed with squirrel nestings in a cousin’s house and they were planning on throwing it into the garbage,” said Painter.

Her piece of artwork is likely from an artist from Austria, but it will take more investigation to determine a possible value.

Paulette McIlveen came across two portraits by famed Canadian artist and Saint John born Miller Brittain.

The subject was McIlveen’s father-in -law, one of Brittain’s school friends. She brought both to get them evaluated.

“It was in the dresser drawer and it was just a piece of cardboard face down with equations on it and I turned it over and recognized it to be a portrait of his dad,” explained McIlveen.

Many of the paintings brought in through the valuation period have been estimated to be in the $10,000 range.

The event moves on to Charlottetown on Friday