Calgary Police issue arrest warrants for suspected gun thief

Calgary police are asking for help in locating a man accused of stealing $65,000 worth of firearms.

The guns were stolen from a parkade on Monday morning and surveillance cameras show a man on a bicycle breaking into a storage room and taking five cases that contained five high-end long guns.

After reviewing security cameras, police have identified the man believed to be responsible for the crime.

Colton Wayne Hilgen, 23, is wanted on warrants for one count of break and enter and five counts each of possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a weapon obtained by crime, in relation to this offence.

Hilgen is also wanted on unrelated warrants for three counts of break and enter, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief to property.

He is described by police as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with a slim build. He has blond short hair, blue eyes, and may have a goatee.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.